Officials said in a tweet that dismissal at the school will be delayed.
No additional details were immediately released.
About half a dozen Montgomery County police cars blocked the intersection at Needwood and Muncaster Mill roads, as a helicopter hovered overhead. News crews set up a few hundred feet from the school, whose windows looked dark and whose parking lot was half full.
Outside the scene, the parent of a sophomore who said she raced to the school to find out what was happening was turned back by police. She told reporters she had been in touch with her child, who was safe.
“This is something you don’t need to deal with. Schools should be a safe place,” said the woman, who walked away without giving her name.
Officially known as Colonel Zadok A. Magruder High School, the school is on Muncaster Mill Road about four miles east of central Gaithersburg.