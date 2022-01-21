Antiabortion demonstrators will convene on the National Mall less than two months after the high court heard Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case reviewing the constitutionality of a Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which could determine the future of Roe. With a 6-to-3 conservative majority, the court has signaled its willingness to weaken or even overturn the 1973 precedent. The justices initially allowed a Texas law prohibiting abortions after about six weeks to stand while a legal challenge worked its way through the courts. In December, the justices said the case could continue only against Texas licensing officials who oversee nurses, physicians and pharmacists — while again leaving the law in effect.