Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Alston allegedly shot a 15-year-old, who was was discovered a short time later in a bathroom by a Magruder security staffer. The victim underwent surgery Friday night, when officials described his condition as serious and stable.
Officials have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two students. “There is no evidence to suggest that the Alston Jr. was targeting anyone else within the school,” police said a news release Saturday.
The school went into a full lockdown at 1:05 p.m. Friday, and SWAT officers soon were searching it. Detectives identified the suspect early in the incident, officials said, and “slowed down” their response. They found Alston in a classroom around 3 p.m.
Alston, an 11th grader, was taken into custody without incident. The ghost gun was found near him, police said.
Alston also is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to police.