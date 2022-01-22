A 17-year-old accused of shooting a fellow Magruder High School student was charged as an adult with attempted second-murder as the victim’s listed condition worsened to critical, Montgomery County police officials said Saturday.

The suspect, Steven Alston Jr., was being held without bond and is expected to appear in court Monday. Police believe he was armed with a “ghost gun,” a weapon assembled from different parts. The proliferation of such guns, which are untraceable, has alarmed police and prosecutors around the country.

It was not immediately clear if Alston had retained an attorney yet.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Alston allegedly shot a 15-year-old, who was was discovered a short time later in a bathroom by a Magruder security staffer. The victim underwent surgery Friday night, when officials described his condition as serious and stable.

Officials have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two students. “There is no evidence to suggest that the Alston Jr. was targeting anyone else within the school,” police said a news release Saturday.

The school went into a full lockdown at 1:05 p.m. Friday, and SWAT officers soon were searching it. Detectives identified the suspect early in the incident, officials said, and “slowed down” their response. They found Alston in a classroom around 3 p.m.

Alston, an 11th grader, was taken into custody without incident. The ghost gun was found near him, police said.

Alston also is charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to police.