Police said they received reports of gunshots in the area and arrived to find both men sitting in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Neither man showed any signs of life, police said, and they were taken to the medical examiner’s office.
Another man was shot and killed Friday night in Northeast Washington, police said.
Police received reports of gunshots in the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive. Officers found Marquette White, 20, of Northeast suffering from gunshot wounds.
Emergency responders transported White to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not release any further information about the circumstances of either shooting.