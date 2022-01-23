The retirement board is made up of 12 trustees — six elected by the active and retired teachers, police and firefighters of the District, three appointed by the D.C. Council, and three appointed by the mayor. Thanks to a deal reached in the 1990s, the federal government provided much of the money in D.C.’s pension fund. The District becomes responsible for a larger share of the cost of the program over time, but still will not become fully responsible for the pension fund for more than a decade. D.C.’s fully funded pension plan is a key reason the city enjoys favorable ratings for its municipal bonds and can borrow money at an advantageous rate.