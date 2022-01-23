By Martin WeilToday at 9:29 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 9:29 p.m. ESTOne person was fatally shot and a second wounded Sunday night in the Prince George’s County municipality of District Heights, the county police said.The shooting was reported about 6:25 p.m. in the 7500 block of Kipling Parkway, said Cpl. Antonia Washington, a county police spokeswoman.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe wounded person did not appear to have life-threatening injuries based on a preliminary assessment, Washington said.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...