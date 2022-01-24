The group found compassionate doctors who would work with frightened women. They provided counseling and helped fund the procedures and travel expenses. Eventually, some of the Janes learned to perform abortions, dropping the price from $500 to $100. They found a lab that would analyze Pap smears for $4. All a woman had to do was call a number and ask for “Jane.” They helped more than 11,000 women, many of whom were low-income and women of color.