“Cooking teaches me a lot — if a dish doesn’t come out well you can always try it again tomorrow,” she says. “That’s like my motto in life. It’s corny, but it’s true.”
Hill, 33, says that a panic attack in January 2021 was a turning point for her. That spring, she committed to pursuing cooking full-time (“I asked myself, are you going to follow your passion or are you going to follow a paycheck?” she says). The Just Add Hot Sauce Instagram account (@justaddhotsauce_) is full of daily recipe inspiration, and her blog provides step-by-step instructions.
“I try to follow my stomach and my heart when it comes to creating recipes,” she says. “I do a poll with my followers and normally, it’s what do you want to see from me? If it’s winter, do you want to see more soups and more veggies? I am Puerto Rican and I am Black, so I am pork all the way.”
Hill has worked on recipe development for brands such as Pinterest and the McBride Sisters, a Black-owned wine collection. She also offers cooking classes to corporations and individuals.
“For me, it’s not about growing a huge following. It’s more about building a community through food,” she says. “I want to enjoy life with my friends and with my partner. I feel like I don’t see a lot of home cooks or chefs just doing that, and showing us that, yes, Black women live in luxury. I want to do that.”
Hill, originally from D.C. but raised in Montgomery County, moved back to the city last year after an 8½-yearstint in New York. She lives in the Union Market neighborhood with her boyfriend, Lamine N’dour. Her perfect day would include brunching with friends and closing out the day with her boyfriend.
My ideal day is a Saturday because that’s when my friends who work 9-to-5 [jobs] are off, and that’s when I get to enjoy my day.
I’m an early riser, so I am normally up by 7 a.m. Where our apartment is situated in Union Market we get sunlight all day, so we have a great sunrise. I’d start the day by going to my favorite coffee shop, Unido, located inside of La Cosecha. It’s a Panamanian coffee house. I’d get the Orange Raspadura [latte] with oat milk. It’s delicious. I’d sit outside and then walk to Eastern Market. I’ll go to the butcher there because it’s so reminiscent of when I used to go to Eastern Market with my dad growing up. I would get all my poultry for the week for whatever I wanted to cook.
Then I’d walk back to Union Market and go to my other favorite coffee shop, Pluma. It reminds me of Paris, when you walk in and smell the baked goods. I’d get my second caffeinated drink, an oat vanilla matcha iced latte. I’d also order a breakfast sammy. It has pork belly, cheddar cheese, a runny egg and it’s on a brioche. It is so good — one week I had it like three times.
Next, I would get ready to go to brunch with my girls because that is like my favorite pastime. My boyfriend says I think that brunch is a sport because I’m out all day. I am obsessed with Tatte. We would go to the one in West End. We would sit outside, and I would get the shakshuka with lamb meatballs.
Since it’s brunch we would go to another place for drinks, so we would end up at dLeña. We would get some margaritas, and I’m obsessed with the pork belly, the guacamole de bonito (tuna tartare), and the wavy beef empanadas (they are not on the menu, so you have to ask for them).
Then we would go to District Daiquiri on H Street [NE], which is owned by Lamine — to me it’s like the show “Cheers” where everyone knows your name. I would get a daiquiri and, at this point, I’ve been eating and drinking all day and having fun with my friends.
Next, my boyfriend and I would head to Residents Cafe in Dupont Circle. They have the best espresso martinis in the city and really good lamb gyros. We would sit outside because their outside area is decorated so cutely.
Then we would finish the night off at a speakeasy. He took me to [the now-closed] Harold Black on our first date, so speakeasies are just really special to me.
We would end the night at Silver Lyan. I’m a tequila girl, so I’d get the driftwood margarita.
