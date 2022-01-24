I’m an early riser, so I am normally up by 7 a.m. Where our apartment is situated in Union Market we get sunlight all day, so we have a great sunrise. I’d start the day by going to my favorite coffee shop, Unido, located inside of La Cosecha. It’s a Panamanian coffee house. I’d get the Orange Raspadura [latte] with oat milk. It’s delicious. I’d sit outside and then walk to Eastern Market. I’ll go to the butcher there because it’s so reminiscent of when I used to go to Eastern Market with my dad growing up. I would get all my poultry for the week for whatever I wanted to cook.