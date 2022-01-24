The shelter, which is equipped to house 396 people and more during hypothermia season, replaces the old 801 East men’s shelter and includes facilities specifically for seniors, men in need of medical care, and working men with employment demands. The shelter is primarily designed as a low-barrier facility, meaning homeless men who may not qualify for other shelters in the District that have requirements and rules for entry — like documentation and policies on what they can and cannot bring in with them — would be more likely to be admitted.