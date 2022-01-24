The shooting occurred near Spring Road and 14th Street, on the northern border of the Columbia Heights and Petworth neighborhoods. Recent shootings in Columbia Heights have been a concern for residents.
D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said officers confronted a man about 9 p.m. who “appeared to be very suspicious in terms of his behavior.” The chief said the man fired at officers “before they could contact him.”
Police said the man then ran north to the 1400 block of Quincy Street in Petworth and went into a multifamily residential building. Officers searched the building and set up a barricade but later determined he was not inside.
Authorities provided no further updates on the investigation as of Monday afternoon.
