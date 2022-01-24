Prosecutors said Monday the 17-year-old went into the bathroom with a 9mm ghost gun knowing there was going to be a confrontation. He pulled the gun from out of his waist band and pointed at the 15-year-old’s head, but the victim pushed it away and was shot in the pelvis, prosecutors said.
Alston, an 11th-grader, was found in a classroom around 3 p.m. with the ghost gun near him, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.
Prosecutor Carlotta Woodward said during the hearing Monday that the 15-year-old victim is fighting for his life.
Officials have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two students and that there was no evidence that Alston was planning to target anyone else.