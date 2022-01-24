Three separate fires broke out at homes in Maryland.

Two other fires broke out in Prince George’s County on Sunday.
One of those fires ignited around 3:25 a.m. in the attic of a single-family home in the 900 block of Montgomery Street near Sandy Spring Road in the Laurel area of Prince George’s County. The residents were able to get out after the smoke alarm went off, according to officials with Prince George’s County Fire.
A third fire happened around 8:47 p.m. at a three-story residential building in the 11300 block of Evans Trail near Interstate 95 in the Beltsville area. All the residents got out safely from the two-alarm blaze, fire officials said, but 22 adults and 10 children were displaced.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.