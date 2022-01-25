Authorities said the officer suffered a wound to his hand and was grazed in the head. He was treated and released from a hospital hours after the shooting.
The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. near Spring Road and 14th Street as officers tried “to make contact” with a man there, Contee said.
He said the officer was at home and “recovering well.”
Police said the man ran north to the 1400 block of Quincy Street in Petworth and went into a multifamily residential building. Officers searched the building and set up a barricade but later determined he was not inside.
Authorities released no other details of the suspect or the incident on Tuesday. Easton is expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, when additional information is expected to be made public.