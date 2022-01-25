Frosh said the bill would ban the sale, receipt and transfer of unfinished frames or receivers that are not serialized by the manufacturer, and the ban to purchase new ghost guns would take effect June 1. The effective date for possession would be Jan. 1, 2023. The bill would not apply to antique firearms or guns manufactured before 1968; a grandfather clause would allow someone with a ghost gun to either sell the firearm to a licensed dealer or have the weapon properly imprinted with a serial number by a federally licensed dealer.