Rhodes, the most prominent figure charged in the Justice Department’s investigation of the attack, remains jailed pending a bond decision by a U.S. magistrate judge in Plano, Tex. The 56-year-old Army veteran and Yale Law School graduate was at the Capitol that day but has said he did not enter the building and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
Rhodes said he was communicating at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with members of his group, part of the far-right anti-government movement, in an effort to “keep them out of trouble.”
The rioting at the Capitol came after a rally at the White House Ellipse, at which President Donald Trump urged his supporters to march to Congress. Pro-Trump rioters assaulted more than 100 officers and stormed Capitol offices, halting the proceedings as lawmakers were evacuated from the House floor.
A 48-page indictment alleges that Rhodes, Vallejo and nine previously charged defendants plotted “multiple ways to deploy force” to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power by Inauguration Day 2021. The group conspired to organize into teams, undergo paramilitary training, coordinate travel, assemble and stage weapons, and don combat and tactical gear before most joined the Capitol breach, prosecutors alleged.
All “were prepared to answer Rhodes’ call to take up arms at Rhodes’ direction,” the 17-count indictment states. They were evidently drawn to Washington partly in the hope that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act, transforming the Oath Keepers into a kind of shock troop militia to keep Trump in power in the White House despite the 2020 election result, according to court filings.
U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta of Washington set a July 11 trial date for the group, with a backup date of Sept. 26. The judge said seven previously indicted co-defendants will go to trial in April on separate charges of obstructing a congressional proceeding related to the joint session Jan. 6 to confirm the winner of the 2020 presidential election.