He said it was important for voting rights activists to think local, act local, act in their own communities. “Find organizations that are doing important work on voting rights and connect with them, and if you’re already connected, double down because there is a lot of work to do to,” Knudsen said. He also recommended that activists be prepared to document any problems people have exercising their right to vote: record and share incidents at polling places, collect the stories of people who have to wait in long lines or are asked to show unnecessary identification.