Wheeler noted Youngkin’s concern that RGGI, as it is known, is raising costs for ratepayers, estimated at about $52 per year for the average customer. But Wheeler also said that there are other ways to reduce greenhouse gases and that the state is “on a glidepath to reduce” carbon dioxide. He also said “part of that decision [to withdraw] would be decided by the legislature” — something that legislators have said but Youngkin has not conceded.