The 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with robbery resulting in death and concealment of a dead body in the case. The Post generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.
The investigation determined that Sarabia knew Ebrahim and that Sarabia and the juvenile planned to rob the victim on Jan. 16, police said. Sarabia and the juvenile met up with Ebrahim and police say Sarabia shot Ebrahim as he sat in his car in the 6200 block of Lachine Lane. The pair later disposed of the victim’s body, police said.
Police learned on Jan. 20 that Sarabia had been driving Ebrahim’s car after his disappearance. They took him into custody on Jan. 24 and he was charged with unauthorized use of the vehicle and later with Ebrahim’s killing. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 25 and is being held without bond at the juvenile detention center. Police recovered a gun in connection with case.
The Fairfax County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Sarabia, declined to comment on the case.