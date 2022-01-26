Ward, a Democrat and two-term city council member, became interim mayor at the beginning of 2021 after then-mayor Candace Hollingsworth resigned. He won the May 2021 election with 58 percent of the vote.
Ward and his husband moved to Hyattsville in 2014, after adopting two sons. He worked as a consultant in educational technology and human services technology and cited among his accomplishments as a Ward One council member co-sponsoring legislation to designate Hyattsville as a “sanctuary city,” expanding civic engagement and working to ensure Hyattsville Middle School remained a construction priority.
“I am a pretty straightforward person. I believe in listening more than talking,” Ward said on his campaign website. “But when I talk, I am not one to mince words or tell people what they want to hear. I believe in doing the work. I believe that if I can help someone, then I can change her or his life.”
The city said it would not take further inquiries out of respect for Ward’s family. City Council Vice President Robert Croslin will now serve as interim mayor.
