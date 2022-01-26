Olson, who considers himself a political progressive, was sometimes at odds with the county’s political establishment while on the council, particularly on development-related issues. The other politicians who were drawn out of their districts — Krystal Oriadha in District 7 and Tamara Davis Brown in District 9 — have also at times been vocal critics of leaders in power. Their victories would have meant a shift in power on the council, where a group of moderate members often aligned with Alsobrooks currently have a majority.