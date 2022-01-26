What that means in schools is unclear. I recently wrote about a Virginia high school student who found a way to get more women of color into history lessons. While working alongside educators, she wrote mini books about Native American women for young readers and researched the roles of Black women during the Civil War to add to the materials made available for sixth-grade history lessons. Will the CRT ban keep that work from reaching other students? The answer should be a resounding no. But when teachers have to worry about being reported by students for their lesson plans the answer is at best uncertain.