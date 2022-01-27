Where to watch the NFL Playoffs: By Sunday night, we’ll know the two teams facing off in Super Bowl 54. Three of the four teams in the conference championship games have fan clubs in D.C.: The Kansas City Chiefs (a.k.a. D.C. Chiefs Kingdom) meet at BlackFinn by Farragut Square, where they’ll watch their team play the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. Bengals fans have long gathered at the Bottom Line downtown, but building repairs mean that the basement pub is currently closed. The Who Dey DC Bengals group relocated to the Ugly Mug last week — follow their Facebook page for updates. The late game features the San Francisco 49ers against the L.A. Rams. The DC Niners Empire has gathered at Town Tavern since 2010, and though we don’t know if MC Hammer will be in the crowd again, there are game day specials and halftime raffles. Which leaves the Rams, who don’t have a quasi-official bar in D.C., as far as we know. Ivy and Coney “adopted” the Rams as its playoff team after (shockingly) neither the Lions or Bears qualified for the postseason, so that might be one rallying spot, except with Chicago dogs and Detroit pizza instead of birria tacos.