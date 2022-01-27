Sternbeck said a woman found critically injured inside the room later died. He said another woman was found injured in a hallway. Three additional victims went on their own to a hospital.
Police Chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters at 11 a.m. that officers were searching for a person in connection with the shooting in the in the immediate area of the hotel, located on a busy commercial stretch of one the District’s main thoroughfares.
Contee said witnesses and others are cooperating with the investigation. He also said it appears the shooting was confined to a single hotel room and there may have been an exchange of gunfire. He said a handgun was recovered at the scene.
The chief said it appears the people who rented the room are from Maryland and the shooting involved people who know each other. Contee said the motive is being investigated.
Contee said police have responded to 73 calls to the hotel’s address since July, including 18 for disorderly conduct, and others involving complaints of loitering outside the front doors and suspected drug use.
David Cristeal, the chairman of the Advisory Neighborhood Commission for the area, said his group and others have repeatedly complained about nuisance issues at and around the Days Inn, to no avail. Concerned residents held a community walk with police on the block two weeks ago.
“I sound a little frustrated,” Cristeal said. “We’ve had the walk. We’ve had the talk. We’ve had the community meetings. Now it’s a tragedy — somebody has died.”
Representatives of the hotel did not respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.
Public safety officials with the University of District of Columbia searched three campus buildings — the law school, which is across the street from the hotel, a theater and a gym.
University spokeswoman Erin Looney said the searches were done only as a precaution because those buildings are closest to the crime scene. She said nothing was found.
“All buildings are deemed safe, and the campus is open,” an alert to students said.
Looney said that as of Thursday morning, there was no indication any UDC students were involved in the incident.
Susan Svrluga contributed to this report.