The Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center is bringing colorful, glowing pandas, sea turtles and flowers to the grounds of the Reach from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6. The Winter Lanterns, constructed with more than 10,000 LED lights by Chinese artists, were first on display to celebrate Lunar New Year in 2020. Each weekend will have a special theme: Jan. 27 to 30 honors China with a concert by the Asian American Music Society (Jan. 29) and stations where children can send letters to giant pandas Bao Bao and Bei Bei, or write their wishes for 2022. The following weekend is dedicated to Korea, with a concert sponsored by the Korean Cultural Center (Feb. 3), costume displays and photos with Korean mascot characters. Open daily through Feb. 6. Free.