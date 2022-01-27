In-person events
The Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center is bringing colorful, glowing pandas, sea turtles and flowers to the grounds of the Reach from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6. The Winter Lanterns, constructed with more than 10,000 LED lights by Chinese artists, were first on display to celebrate Lunar New Year in 2020. Each weekend will have a special theme: Jan. 27 to 30 honors China with a concert by the Asian American Music Society (Jan. 29) and stations where children can send letters to giant pandas Bao Bao and Bei Bei, or write their wishes for 2022. The following weekend is dedicated to Korea, with a concert sponsored by the Korean Cultural Center (Feb. 3), costume displays and photos with Korean mascot characters. Open daily through Feb. 6. Free.
Tysons Corner Center: The region’s largest shopping mall is the site of a party hosted by the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, with a lion dance, traditional Chinese music and dance, and a Korean dance performance. Free fortune cookies will be provided, and the mall also offers other activities, such as a “Festive, Instagrammable ‘Year of the Tiger’ Display.” Feb. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. Free.
MGM National Harbor: The casino turned its enormous glass-roofed atrium into a celebration of Lunar New Year, with a 30-foot-tall gold-leaf bamboo forest; a giant money tree laden with 260 gold coins; Chinese lanterns ranging from eight to 22 feet in size; and a sparkling 10-foot tiger, in addition to bridges and bonsai trees. The layout was approved by a feng shui master, the casino says, and the money trees are said to grant prosperity, which can’t hurt when you’re on your way to the slot machines. Look for a special Lunar New Year menu at the Asian restaurant Ginger, available through Feb. 1; special games in the casino; and a lion dance at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20. On display through March 15. Free.
Public libraries: Libraries across the region provide family-friendly ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year. While no more registrations are available for lion dances at five Fairfax County branches this weekend, look for take-and-make craft kits from various Montgomery, Loudoun and D.C. libraries, as well as a Taiwan Lunar New Year party in Oakton (Jan. 29) and a virtual Lunar New Year dance, story time and craft session from the Reston Library (Feb. 1).
Virtual events
Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Virtual Lunar New Year Celebration: The annual celebration at the American Art Museum is presented in conjunction with the Chinese Embassy. This year features video of acrobatic, yo-yo and musical demonstrations, a lion dance and activities for kids. The museum’s website features downloadable coloring pages and step-by-step crafts for kids, including masks, drums and paper lanterns. Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. americanart.si.edu. Free; registration required.
D.C. Chinese Lunar New Year Parade: The annual parade through Chinatown, sponsored by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs, has been canceled, and will be replaced with a three-day virtual program. Feb. 1-3. dcparade.com.
Lunar New Year’s Eve Reunion Dinner: An all-star lineup of chefs participates in a discussion and cooking demonstration sponsored by the Smithsonian’s Asian Art and American Art museums. Chef Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit and Hot Lola’s, Rosie Nguyen of Rose Ave Bakery and Yuan Tang of Rooster and Owl join culinary historian Hyunjung “Crystal” Rie to discuss food traditions around Lunar New Year, and invite viewers to cook along. Participants have the option of ordering a $45 Lunar New Year’s Celebration Box containing treats from all three chefs, which can be picked up at Moon Rabbit before the event. Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. si.edu/events. Free.
Kennedy Center’s Virtual Lunar New Year Celebration: Looking for more cultural inspiration? The Kennedy Center took its celebrations virtual in 2021, posting videos with interactive craft projects, histories of Chinese music and dance, and recordings of great performances, including the Chengdu Art Theatre Company and the Guangdong National Orchestra Ensemble. All the videos can be viewed free at any time on kennedy-center.org/whats-on/festivals-series/lunar-new-year/.
Food and drink specials
Anju: The Korean new year celebration is a collaboration between Anju, Mandu and chef Danny Lee’s mother, Mama Lee, inspired by traditional Korean dishes. The prix fixe dinner, available during two seatings on Feb. 1, is priced at $100 per person, with an optional $40 beverage pairing. anjurestaurant.com.
ChiKo: A special three-course menu inspired by the five blessings of the Lunar New Year, available from Feb. 1-6, includes shrimp spring rolls, longevity noodles with fried chicken, and tangerine custard with pomegranate and candied walnuts, for $35 per person. mychiko.com.
Ice Cream Jubilee: Known for its fun and unusual flavors, Ice Cream Jubilee has created a tasting flight of six ice creams, with Citrus Sichuan Peppercorn and Matcha Green Tea among the options. The flights are available at all three locations — Ballston, 14th Street NW and Navy Yard — through Feb. 13. The $19 ticket includes a pint of one flavor to take home. icecreamjubilee.com.
Lucky Danger: “American Chinese from a Chinese American” is the motto at chef Tim Ma’s Lucky Danger, and there are two special menus available for takeout at the Arlington restaurant. Meat OK!! contains five dishes — think pan-fried pork dumplings and oxtail lo mein — while the Veggie OK!! has six, including fried tofu with black pepper sauce and eggplant with basil. Each package is $65 and designed to feed two people, and can be picked up on Feb. 6. luckydanger.co.
Makan: A Malaysian celebration comes to the Columbia Heights restaurant on Feb. 1, with dishes including Yee Sang, a “prosperity salad” that brings good luck with cured salmon, vegetables, pomelo and peanut and plum sauce; chili prawns; and bak kwa, or grilled pork jerky with sambal oelek. makanrestaurantdc.com.
Maketto: Erik Bruner-Yang’s H Street NE restaurant offers “a collection of shareable plates” from Feb. 1 to 12, including dumplings in abalone XO sauce, smoked fish spring rolls and mochi doughnut funnel cake with kumquat glaze. maketto1351.com.
Tiger Fork: The Blagden Alley hotspot has added five Cantonese dishes “designed to bring good luck in the new year,” including beef chow fun and bubble waffles. The specials will be available for dine-in and takeout from Feb. 1 to 13, and traditional lion dances will be held at the restaurant on Feb. 5. tigerforkdc.com.
Read more