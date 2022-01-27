Majority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany) said he couldn’t predict what judges will ultimately decide on whether the legislative map passes constitutional muster. In 2002, Maryland’s highest court threw out Democratic Gov. Parris Glendening’s legislative map, ruling that it violated the state constitution because the circuitous boundaries of several districts cut across county lines or leaped over natural barriers and split long-standing communities. Decades ago, the state’s congressional map reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which determined that the federal courts were not the appropriate venue to rule on partisan gerrymandering.