The incident occurred early Thursday morning at the Days Inn on Connecticut Avenue NW, when an apparent gun battle broke out in a single room of people who for the most part knew each other, Contee said. Bullets struck and killed Cleary and wounded four other people.
By Friday afternoon, two women were still being treated for life-threatening injuries; two adult males were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. There had been no arrest related to Cleary’s death.
“We are still making our way through that investigation,” Contee said. “This was a very tragic incident that led to the unnecessary loss of life.” He added that Cleary “certainly deserved better.”