D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III identified the woman killed in a shooting at a Days Inn as Dasha Cleary, 20, from Southern Maryland.

Her mom, Michelle Cleary, described her late daughter as “a caretaker by nature” who once hoped to become a cook for the Coast Guard.

“She was a bright light and always encouraged those around her,” Cleary said in a statement.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning at the Days Inn on Connecticut Avenue NW, when an apparent gun battle broke out in a single room of people who for the most part knew each other, Contee said. Bullets struck and killed Cleary and wounded four other people.

By Friday afternoon, two women were still being treated for life-threatening injuries; two adult males were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. There had been no arrest related to Cleary’s death.

“We are still making our way through that investigation,” Contee said. “This was a very tragic incident that led to the unnecessary loss of life.” He added that Cleary “certainly deserved better.”