Prosecutors contended during the trial that Hetle was so angered that police and the neighborhood association in the townhouse community where he lived did not do more to act on complaints about Prather, he took matters into his own hands.
They said he was in part motivated by race, a notion that Hetle’s attorney denied. Hetle is White, and Prather was mixed race.
In lengthy testimony, Hetle said the shooting was in self-defense. He testified that he feared Prather had a weapon when Prather showed up at his front door on the afternoon of March 4, 2020, after arguing with Hetle.
The slaying was captured in a harrowing Ring surveillance video that was played repeatedly for the jury during the trial.
It shows Hetle’s front door swinging open before Hetle fires a shot directly into the stomach of Prather without warning. Prather turns and stumbles down the stairs to Hetle’s home as Hetle methodically fires shot after shot at him.
Prather collapses on Hetle’s driveway, before Hetle fires a seventh and final shot into his prone body. Hetle then turns and points his gun at Prather’s wife, who is watching from the front stoop of her home. He shouts at her, “You want it too?”
Hetle was a NASA security executive at the time of the shooting. Years earlier, he had served as a police officer on the West Coast. He shot and killed two people in the line of duty, shootings that were ruled justified.
Prather’s wife, Janelle, previously told The Washington Post that she and her husband did not know that history. If they had, she said, Prather would probably have stayed away from Hetle.
George L. Freeman IV, an attorney for Hetle, declined to comment on the sentence but said the “case is a tragedy for all involved.”
Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement that it was a just outcome.
“While this outcome won’t bring Javon back, I hope the Prather family takes some degree of comfort in the fact that Mr. Hetle received a sentence commensurate with the seriousness of the crime he committed,” Descano said. “Violence — particularly violence motivated by a disregard for a specific community — has no place in Fairfax County.”