In 2001, Amber began visiting her father in prison, telling him about classes and cheerleading, speaking with him in a room that lay on the other side of metal detectors and a pat-down by security guards. By the time she was in middle school, she realized her younger siblings were starting to forget what Taylor had been like as a free man, so she took it upon herself to remember — how he was serious about school and funny about life; how he read with her from an encyclopedia set in her grandfather’s house; the way he beamed when he bought her souvenirs in Washington.