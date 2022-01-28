With five months to go before the primary election — which in liberal Montgomery often determines the eventual winner — there is still time for Elrich to catch up. But pundits say that for the independent-minded former schoolteacher to firmly secure his reelection, he needs to ramp up not just his fundraising, but also his outreach, especially in communities that have not typically voted in primary races. More than half of his first term has been spent navigating the coronavirus pandemic, and he has yet to make clear, critics say, what he did to protect and support residents during the public health crisis.