Since the PAC launched in early 2021, it has criticized and mocked many of the college’s reforms. One White donor to the PAC wrote an essay in May on the group’s website blasting the college for expanding the symbolism of its “Virginia Mourning Her Dead” statue. The monument originally honored only VMI’s cadets who fought and died for the Confederacy at the Battle of New Market during the Civil War, but now it commemorates all of the college’s students and graduates killed in the line of duty.