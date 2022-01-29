After fleeing the Taliban in August, then bouncing from refugee camp to refugee camp in several countries with very little to eat, Sadaqat said the stress of finding a stable home in the United States has been overwhelming. Every day, he said, his wife and 7-year-old daughter would ask when they could leave their cramped quarters, while he has gone stir-crazy without his federal authorization to look for work. That document, he said, was mistakenly sent to St. Louis.