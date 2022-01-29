During the day, the families have little to do, because the adults have yet to receive Social Security numbers or federal work authorization documents. The children, lacking a permanent address, are unable to enroll in school.
The problem is particularly acute in Maryland — and may soon grow worse, resettlement groups say, as federal officials plan to send more evacuees to the area.
“We know that securing safe, sanitary affordable housing is a top priority,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chief executive of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. The organization is one of nine national refugee groups coordinating the resettlement of the more than 76,000 Afghan evacuees who have arrived to the United States as part of the historic airlift out of Afghanistan that began in late summer.
After the Trump administration slashed the U.S. cap on refugees to historic lows, many resettlement groups scaled down their operations. Now, during the largest influx of refugees since the end of the Vietnam War, they have had to quickly work to rebuild their staffs and their relationships with landlords who once were willing to rent to refugees, Vignarajah said.
“It can be difficult to convince a landlord to rent an apartment to a family without guaranteed income, a rental history, landlord reference or a Social Security number,” she said.
As of Thursday, about 4,430 Afghan evacuees have been resettled in Virginia since mid-August, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. Nearly 1,640 have been placed in Maryland, while none have been resettled in the District.
More families are expected to arrive after U.S. military bases around the country shut down their temporary Afghan housing facilities sometime after mid-February. The Biden administration is also accelerating efforts to resettle additional Afghan evacuees currently being housed outside the United States.
Locally, the housing problem was initially concentrated in Northern Virginia, an early magnet for Afghan evacuees because of the area’s already large Afghan diaspora.
But after state officials there imposed restrictions that limit resettlement to evacuees who have family connections able to assist them with housing, the bulk of housing headaches has shifted to Maryland, which does not have a formal family connection requirement and leaves resettlement agencies with the responsibility of finding homes.
The International Rescue Committee has so far faced the toughest challenges.
About 40 Afghan families under the IRC’s care have been housed since early October at a hotel in Linthicum Heights, just outside Baltimore, because the organization has been unable to place them in permanent housing that they consider to be safe.
Several of those families said the IRC has offered to move them to a high-rise apartment building near Druid Hill Park in northwest Baltimore that — while a short walk from a nearby mosque — has suffered from violent crime, according to community activists.
The families told The Washington Post that they turned down that option after hearing from others placed there without furniture or assistance with food.
The IRC, those families said, informed them that they would have to cover the cost of remaining in the hotel themselves or leave, offering to provide them with federal aid payouts that they could use to find a home on their own.
The evacuees — designated by the federal government as “humanitarian parolees” who are authorized to remain in the U. S. for two years — are each entitled to receive $2,275 in federal support that is meant to cover housing costs, job training and other expenses over a three-month period.
Niamatullah Armani, a former member of the Afghan National Army’s special forces who has lived at the hotel with his family for nearly three months, said he is unsure of his next steps.
“I am tired of fighting,” Armani, 27, said through an interpreter. “I want to go someplace where I can relax with my family. With a good school.”
Afghan crisis wreaked havoc on Northern Virginia hospitals due to lack of federal planning, local officials say
Like other evacuees in the hotel, Armani said he had gone weeks without hearing from an IRC caseworker, even though his wife was pregnant when they arrived to Maryland from a military base in Wisconsin with their other two children, Tajala, 2, and Jalwa, 3.
On the night his wife went into labor earlier this month, Armani said he called the caseworker but could not get through. So, he turned to the hotel staff for help, convincing them through another evacuee who knows English to call an ambulance to take his wife to a hospital.
Now, their baby daughter, Nurjala, sleeps in a portable bassinet set on top of a hotel bed nightstand while Armani’s wife and their two children share a queen-size bed. Armani sleeps on the floor.
The IRC did not agree to be interviewed for this article. In a statement, spokesman Stanford Prescott said the organization has doubled its staff in Baltimore during the past three months to try to keep up with an unprecedented demand for services. So far, the IRC has resettled 500 Afghan evacuees in the Baltimore area, Prescott said.
“Our teams are operating under rapid timelines and constrained resources,” he said. “Our highest priority is the well-being of our clients and we strive to serve them with the best services possible.”
State Department officials said they are monitoring the problems in Baltimore. Though it is ideal for evacuees to be placed in a home where they feel comfortable and safe, an agency spokesperson said the affordable housing shortage makes it imperative that they accept what they’re offered if those homes meet federal requirements.
“If families turn down the housing offered or delay in accepting the housing offered to them by resettlement agencies, it is often very difficult to find alternate housing,” the spokesperson said.
Community activists say they are able to help IRC find better homes for the evacuees in neighborhoods in and around Baltimore where they would have community support. But, so far, their offers have been turned down, the activists said.
Zainab Chaudry, Maryland director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said several mosques and community groups in the Baltimore area have reached out to IRC with no success.
“These are reputable advocacy groups who’ve been willing to step up, saying: ‘We can help provide housing. We have resources. We have connections with landlords who we can work with to help find solutions,’” Chaudry said.
“We understand that they’re overwhelmed,” she said. “But the thing that’s egregious is that if IRC did not have the bandwidth to provide these important services, then stonewalling other organizations and mosques and agencies who deal with refugee resettlement is not acceptable.”
Munir Ahmad Sadaqat, a former interpreter for the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan, took his chances with the money the IRC offered and, with the help of local activists, began Friday to move his family out of the Baltimore-area hotel where they’d been living for three months. Their new two-bedroom apartment will be in Ellicott City.
After fleeing the Taliban in August, then bouncing from refugee camp to refugee camp in several countries with very little to eat, Sadaqat said the stress of finding a stable home in the United States has been overwhelming. Every day, he said, his wife and 7-year-old daughter would ask when they could leave their cramped quarters, while he has gone stir-crazy without his federal authorization to look for work. That document, he said, was mistakenly sent to St. Louis.
Meanwhile, Sadaqat has worried about the safety of his mother and other relatives who remain in Afghanistan.
“When I go outside, I just cry,” he said in a sober voice.
His wife and daughter, unaware of what he was saying because they don’t know English, stood at the hotel room’s narrow kitchenette counter to finish their lunch.
“But I cannot show my crying to my family,” Sadaqat confided. “Because they will get more sad.”