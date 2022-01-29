He repeatedly denied that the serpent was a reference to the president, but on Thursday, Merryman called the White House, where a switchboard operator said he explicitly threatened Biden. Merryman, whose Facebook profile states he works in construction and used to be employed by the Army, allegedly said during that call that he was “going to cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ.” News of the charges was first reported by the Daily Beast.
A Secret Service agent who spoke to Merryman after the White House phone conversation said Merryman had told him: “I’m coming for … sleepy Joe. I’m talking about President Biden and you can quote me.”
The previous day, Secret Service agents met Merryman in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown, Md. He consented to a search where he was found with three rounds of ammunition, though he told law enforcement that he no longer had a weapon.
The Secret Service allege Merryman violated at least two federal laws, including one that prohibits threatening to harm the president. That charge carries a prison term of up to five years.
A Facebook page that the complaint said belonged to Merryman also contained what the Secret Service described as “a series of increasingly threatening verbiage.” In a Tuesday post — one of many rife with extremist Christian rhetoric — Merryman allegedly wrote that he would go “on a God led journey to our nations capital,” and asked his followers “watch my strategic moves for the coming days.”
In a post on Thursday that appears to have been deleted, Merryman wrote he planned to “jump a fence” and see Biden, before he “slay[s] the Anti-Christ,” according to screenshots submitted to the court. (He also wrote that he needed to get rid of the ammunition before entering the White House.)
He also allegedly wrote that his Facebook followers should call the White House and “ask for President AntiChrist … to let them know we’re coming to kill them,” in a separate post that was subsequently deleted.
U.S. officials asked the court for an arrest warrant but it was unclear if Merryman had been detained. The Secret Service’s Washington office declined to comment on Friday. The White House and the United States Attorney for Maryland couldn’t be reached overnight. It is not clear if Merryman had legal representation and he could not be immediately reached for comment.
Thousands of threats are lodged at presidents every year. The Secret Service, which is charged with presidential protection, generally limits the information it releases to avoid triggering more threats. “Media attention given to certain kinds of criminal activity seems to generate further criminal activity,” according to a Justice Department document. “This is especially true concerning presidential threats.”
The document also noted that the average number of threats against people protected by the Secret Service increased sharply on a year-on-year basis in the six months after a March 30, 1981 assassination attempt on then-President Ronald Reagan.
The man who shot Reagan, John W. Hinckley Jr., will be granted full unconditional release this year. He was motivated to act by a movie about a would-be assassin of a presidential candidate.
Four presidents have been assassinated while in office, according to the National Archives. Others have been the objects of plots that were never carried out, according to the archives.