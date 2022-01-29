About 50 neighborhood residents, activists and descendants of those who had attended the 9 p.m. silent movie showing on Jan. 28, 1922, gathered a day after the 100th anniversary of the roof collapse to call for a permanent memorial. They said they wanted to honor the 98 people who died, the 133 who were injured and the passersby and first responders who dug theatergoers from the rubble. They were joined by D.C. firefighters from the Lanier Place NW station for Engine Company 21, whose predecessors had joined in the rescue.