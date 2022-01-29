About 50 neighborhood residents, activists and descendants of those who had attended the 9 p.m. silent movie showing on Jan. 28, 1922, gathered a day after the 100th anniversary of the roof collapse to call for a permanent memorial. They said they wanted to honor the 98 people who died, the 133 who were injured and the passersby and first responders who dug theatergoers from the rubble. They were joined by D.C. firefighters from the Lanier Place NW station for Engine Company 21, whose predecessors had joined in the rescue.
Without a memorial, organizers said, they fear the deadliest single-day disaster in D.C. history will be forgotten.
“The land we are standing on is sacred, consecrated 100 years ago by the deaths of the 98 who died on this site,” said Nancy Shia, a leader of the group Neighbors for the Knickerbocker Memorial.
Mary Lee Fleming Kowalski traveled from Havertown, Pa., to honor her great-grandfather, Thomas Fleming, 71; her great-uncle, John Paton Fleming, 32; and her great-aunt, Mary Lee Fleming, 29. She recalled hearing how her grandfather had taken the train from Pittsburgh to identify the bodies of his siblings and father, whose gold watch he found in the snow. From then on, she said, the family knew not to ask him about it.
“This was a tremendous loss of life,” Kowalski said after the gathering. “I think so many people don’t know about it. A hundred years is a long time — several generations. But I think it’s important to remember the lives lost that day and the survivors.”
Organizers brought a 13-foot wooden sculpture of a violin with a list of the 98 names as a temporary memorial. Artist Cesar Maxit said it symbolized the violin played by Joseph Wade Beal, a 26-year-old musician and newlywed who died in the theater's orchestra. Beal was one of the relatively few musicians who had been able to accompany the silent comedy "Get-Rich-Quick Wallingford" that night because, unlike most of the orchestra, he lived nearby and was able to trudge to the theater in the historic snowfall.
“That was such a touching story,” Maxit said, “that he showed up.”
Maxit said he hopes the sculpture can remain for the next year, until a more permanent memorial can be designed.
How long the violin will remain is uncertain. The plaza is on private property owned by Truist Financial Corp. A lawyer for the banking company sent the memorial organizers a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday saying they were not authorized to hold the event and that doing so would be trespassing.
The memorial organizers included activists who have been pushing to preserve the entire triangle-shaped plaza, where a developer is planning a six-story apartment building. Two neighborhood groups have argued that the president of a bank that owned the property in the 1970s gave a written commitment to preserve public space. The case is pending before the D.C. Court of Appeals.