“I think it hit upon the stress and anxiety that parents are feeling,” Faruk said. “Most of our spaces are not accessible or welcoming to children. They’re usually designed to manage children or to be like, ‘Don’t bring your children here.’ And so to have a space where children and parents are centered is truly rare in America. Parents are so used to everything being hard in this country with no universal child care, no universal health care, lack of affordable housing, not even paid sick leave. It just hit this raw nerve where I think everyone felt like, ‘Yes, we’re being seen.’ ”