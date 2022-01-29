Snow totals hit over 8 inches at Wallops Island, Va., 9 inches in Salisbury, Md., 10 inches in Somerset, Md., and 12 inches at Lewes, Del. The storm dumped a fraction of those totals in the immediate Washington region, which generally saw totals of less than an inch, with 0.2 inches at Reagan National Airport. Parts of southern Maryland recorded more than 4 inches, with totals generally higher south and east of the city.