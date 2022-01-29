“A lot of people are really invested in the old way of doing things, the pre-omicron way of doing things,” Greene, the state’s acting health commissioner, said in an interview Thursday. “Many are also culturally invested in essentially every word that comes out of the CDC. … There’s a lot more to health than just preventing disease.”
Greene, 63, inherits an agency on the front lines of responding to a pandemic that had killed 16,127 Virginians as of Friday. He is well-liked in northwestern Virginia, where he was health director in a region spanning four counties and the city of Winchester, for more than four years before Youngkin tapped him for the statewide role.
Formally deputy health commissioner, Greene is serving as an acting replacement for M. Norman Oliver, an appointee of former governor Ralph Northam and the former chair of the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Oliver’s research focused on health inequities, especially the impact on racial and ethnic minorities, according to the health department.
High-ranking political appointees often resign when a governor from an opposing party comes to power, as was the case with Youngkin.
In his first two weeks in office, Youngkin rendered masks optional in schools, stoking the culture wars and spurring two lawsuits; contact tracing is a thing of the past and state employees no longer have to be vaccinated, including health department workers.
Public health officials are adjusting to the new approach. Two health directors who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the agency said they have concerns about the move away from following CDC guidance on masks and are nervous about what could come next.
As the first Republican to win statewide office since 2009, Youngkin was expected to break significantly with Democratic governors Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam, but still took many in the state by surprise. Youngkin appointed to lead his medical advisory team Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgeon and Fox News contributor who opposes blanket vaccine mandates and downplayed the threat of the coronavirus to children.
“Some people thought they might have been getting Larry Hogan while others were hoping they were getting a Virginia version of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington. “Two weeks in, it’s clear the people who were hoping for a version of Larry Hogan south of the Potomac have been disappointed.”
A level-headed consensus-builder is how some former colleagues described Greene, a retired Army colonel who sports a bow tie; others questioned his reliance on data outside the expertise of the department.
Greene received a bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University, a medical degree from Temple University and a master’s in public health from the University of Washington School of Public Health in Seattle. He will oversee an agency with about 3,800 full-time employees and a budget of more than $800 million.
Greene has held a variety of posts as a military physician, including at the U.S. Army Warrior Transition Command in Alexandria and in Joint Trauma Analysis and Prevention of Injury in Combat at Fort Detrick, Md. He said he learned how vaccines are manufactured during a stint as interim commander at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring.
He said he applied to help guide the administration’s transition to preparing Virginians for living alongside the coronavirus long-term, like the flu, and to address mental health and other challenges neglected during the pandemic.
“And that’s not going to include quarantining children from school and having everyone walk around with masks for the long term, that’s just not a way that American culture is going to tolerate living so we need to come up with a better way,” he said.
Although he was reluctant to predict a turning point in the pandemic, Greene said falling case rates suggest omicron may be receding and hospitalizations peaking in parts of the state.
As the former health director in charge of a large swath of northwest Virginia with below-average vaccination rates, Greene also wants to focus on increasing vaccination rates among rural Virginians — the same people Youngkin relied on to win the election.
“Since a lot of the folks who haven’t been vaccinated are likely to be people who voted for him, perhaps that will help. Time will tell,” he said.
The Youngkin administration has rejected vaccine mandates, but emphasized that vaccines work to prevent severe disease, a message Greene promoted in op-eds in local newspapers throughout the pandemic, starting when shots became widely available in April and as recently as December.
“Experience proves that most COVID deaths can be prevented with vaccination, yet people continue to refuse it. As a physician, and as a Christian, this breaks my heart,” he wrote last month in the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Greene said he pushed for the health department to produce ads featuring people who look like they might be farmers or oystermen — people wearing Carhartt jackets or ball caps with farms or mountains in the images.
“For the longest time all of our advertising and marketing materials looked like people from the city or the suburbs,” he said, pointing to what he said was a beautiful scene of a father wearing a sweater vest decorating for Christmas with his daughter. “I can estimate five people or maybe 10 in all of Page County who might own a vest like that.”
He praised a recent Virginia health department ad in the Winchester Star newspaper depicting a middle-aged woman with windblown hair, standing in front of a field with barn and two cows, which announced that she was preparing for winter by getting vaccinated.
“It’s culturally specific and sensitive. It’s the same concept we use when we’re trying to market things with the African American community or the Hispanic community. We try and use visuals and language that the individuals are likely to relate to,” he said.
Greene, who urged residents to wear masks especially before the vaccine was widely available, said the vaccine protects against severe disease, omicron is contagious enough that cloth masks may not be as effective, and N95 masks are too uncomfortable to wear for a long time.
“That’s what’s changed more than anything rather than my attitude toward masks,” he said.
Health districts have autonomy in how they carry out state policy based on their local expertise and connection to the community, such as where a vaccine or testing clinic should go and who are the best local partners, but they are part of the state health department and must comply with the governor’s orders.
The push and pull can create conflict in the best of times, directors say, and he said he has heard respectful feedback about the schools masking policy from what he called “a wonderful brain trust” of 23 directors overseeing 35 health districts.
The more vehement comments came from outside the agency, he said, explaining that many times more children die from motor vehicle accidents than have died of covid-19.
“They have a zero risk tolerance when it comes to covid and it’s just not realistic,” he said. “We need to get past that mind-set and understand that covid is not going away. We’re going to have to deal with it, but we can’t live in fear of it.”
Greene said he prays daily for wisdom and humility.
“It was an act of faith to offer to take this job,” he said. “It might be an opportunity to do some good and maybe make this organization at least a little better than how I found it. I count on a benevolent god and my faith to carry me through that.”
Gregory S. Schneider contributed to this report.