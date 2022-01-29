A marquee administration-backed bill — to ban critical race theory and other “divisive” lessons in public schools — got a thumbs down in a Senate subcommittee and seems fated to die before the full committee next week. One of the governor’s Cabinet picks was hanging by a thread, with Senate leaders vowing to reject former Trump administration official Andrew Wheeler for secretary of natural and historic resources. A Senate bill that sought to ban private employers from mandating coronavirus vaccines on workers died. So did legislation meant to back Youngkin’s effort to rename the state’s director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, making it Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion.