Davis said officers wound up fighting with the man in a bedroom. “A Taser was deployed,” but “it was ineffective,” after which one of the officers shot the man, Davis said. She said that “somehow during the fight, and it’s not clear yet how,” the officer who fired the bullet was seriously injured.
The nature of his injury was not immediately clear, although apparently he was neither shot nor stabbed, according to Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the independent investigations unit of the Maryland attorney general’s office. Lester said the officer, whom authorities did not publicly identify, was in “critical but stable condition” at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
“Between us and the doctors, we’re still trying to figure out why his condition is as bad as it is,” Lester said early Sunday afternoon. He said the woman who called 911 was “shaken up emotionally” but not physically hurt.
Authorities have not disclosed the name of the man who was shot. “The protocol for that is, 48 hours after the incident, we will identify the decedent as well as the officer involved,” Lester said. Under a new Maryland law, the attorney general’s independent investigations unit handles all inquiries into fatal or near-fatal incidents involving police officers and civilians in the state.
When officers arrived at the brick-front townhouse in the 900 block of Danville Court, just east of Crain Highway, the front door was locked, Davis said. “The female was still on the phone with 911, telling dispatch to tell the officers to come in.” Davis said the officers forced open the front door and determined that the mother and son were in a third-floor bedroom.
The door to the bedroom also was locked. “They make forced entry,” Davis said. “They give the son several commands to get on the ground, and he does. When the officers go to place him in handcuffs, that’s when the fight ensues.”
She said: “A Taser was deployed. I don’t know whether he was struck or it missed him, but it was ineffective. The fight continues. Somehow during the fight ... our officer is seriously injured. And that officer is the one who actually fires the round, and then [the son] is pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Asked if the man had a weapon, Davis said, “Not that I’m aware of.” Lester said he also did not know.
Police officers have long described domestic disputes as among the most dangerous situations they encounter, given the typical anger and volatility of the people involved. In New York’s Harlem neighborhood, for instance, two officers intervening in a domestic dispute between a mother and her grown son on the night of Jan. 21 were fatally shot by the son, who was subsequently killed by police.
“This is a very traumatic time,” Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad told reporters near the townhouse Sunday. “It seems to be increasing across the country, assaults on police officers.”