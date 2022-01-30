The stream is new, installed last summer as part of our re-landscaping. It was My Lovely Wife’s idea. She wanted to see and hear water. Really, she wanted to float in it, but our budget didn’t extend to that. And so we have an artificial stream: about 20 feet of fist-size river rocks atop a plastic liner sitting in a trench. The water flows over the rocks, cascades over a six-inch waterfall, then is pumped via an underground pipe back up to the top to do it all over again.