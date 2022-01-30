Fairfax County fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out overnight Sunday in an administrative building next to Woodson High School.

No one was injured in the fire in the 9500 block of Main Street in Fairfax, Deputy Chief Bill Betz said in a video update posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. to find a large fire, he said. They initially tried to fight the blaze from inside, but the size of the fire in an older building forced them to fight it defensively from the outside, Betz said. He believes the building was vacant when they arrived.

A spokeswoman for the department said crews were expected to remain on the scene, fighting hot spots, for several more hours Sunday afternoon. She said it was unclear when the building would be inhabitable again.