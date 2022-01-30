Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. to find a large fire, he said. They initially tried to fight the blaze from inside, but the size of the fire in an older building forced them to fight it defensively from the outside, Betz said. He believes the building was vacant when they arrived.
A spokeswoman for the department said crews were expected to remain on the scene, fighting hot spots, for several more hours Sunday afternoon. She said it was unclear when the building would be inhabitable again.