After Republicans clawed back a majority in the House of Delegates in last fall’s elections, Northern Virginia’s increasingly liberal politics have left the region with weakened influence in the commonwealth‘s capital, political observers say.
If 2017‘s blue wave wiped the last few splotches of red from the map, it has also left the D.C. suburbs with less clout in a newly split General Assembly.
“The Trump era wiped out anybody with an R next to his or her name from the region,” said Mark Rozell, dean of George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. “The Democrats just swept everything … and they are now in the position of playing defense.”
The “blue firewall” in the narrowly divided state Senate — led in part by lawmakers from Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William counties — may be able to block a rollback of the party’s signature policy achievements, Rozell said. But their ability to address specific regional problems in Richmond may be far more limited.
The affluent D.C. suburbs have long occupied a complicated role in Virginia’s identity, to the point where some say the commonwealth is really two states grouped into one: “NoVA,” with its booming tech sector and high median income, and “RoVA,” or “Rest of Virginia.”
That split also translates to a distinct set of issues closer to Washington, such as a perennial need to widen highways or fund public transit. Lawmakers from other parts of the state have sometimes argued that local governments should pay for these problems themselves.
As Northern Virginia’s representation has become more uniformly Democratic, those regional divisions may become even more pronounced.
Just a few years ago, the area sent members of both parties to Richmond, electing big-name Republicans who could push for Metro funding or road improvements during years of GOP control.
These days, the only Republican lawmaker from Northern Virginia left in the new House majority is Del. Dave LaRock, a hard line conservative whose mostly rural district includes the westernmost part of Loudoun County. Where delegates from Northern Virginia had enjoyed nine of 14 committee chairmanships, they now have none.
And like other Democrats in the House minority, they have proposed comparatively few bills — and many of those introduced have already been squashed in committees.
Already, just over two weeks into the legislative session, the challenges of being back in the minority have made themselves clear.
Such was the case in one transportation subcommittee last week, where downstate Republicans shot down one proposal after another put forward by the region’s Democratic delegates: first, an effort to ensure the region was represented on a regional rail authority. Then, funding safety for transit projects and pedestrian and bicycle safety.
“Instead of being able to … continue moving Virginia forward, now we’re playing defense against a majority and a governor who are tacking to the far right and have had no qualms that they are intent on rolling back the work we’ve done,” said Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington), the minority co-whip.
One affordable housing bill backed by the city of Alexandria, which would have given dense localities with accessory dwelling units more power to impose affordability requirements for developers, died in a subcommittee two days later.
“When you’re crossing the regional boundaries, you’re crossing the political boundaries,” said Sarah Graham Taylor, assistant city manager and legislative liaison for the city of Alexandria. “It’s really incumbent on us now to be thoughtful about the hills we’re picking to die on, and making sure we’re careful about translating these issues to the rest of Virginia.”
Lawmakers from the region still hold an outsize role in the Senate, including Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Alexandria) and Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax), who chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee and will have major say over the state’s budget.
And the state’s new Republican governor, of course, hails from Northern Virginia, too. But Glenn Youngkin hasn’t so far shown much favoritism toward the region he calls home, clashing with school boards there and around the state over masks in public schools.
Some of the biggest school districts in Northern Virginia have filed suit challenging his anti-mask mandate edict.
Youngkin has said he would like to take Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which gives localities millions in funding for renewable-energy projects and storm water infrastructure, a top priority for some of the flood-prone localities in the D.C. suburbs.
And he has also signaled an interest in slashing an increase to the regional gasoline tax, which some Northern Virginia transportation leaders fear could put funding in jeopardy for an expansion of Virginia Railway Express commuter service and the construction of a new Long Bridge over the Potomac River.
Much of that will be hashed out in the next few months, as the General Assembly battles it out over a state budget and political fights take shape on Youngkin’s Cabinet nominees and hot-button pieces of legislation.
But Lopez said that in the short term, at least, he’s optimistic.
“The Senate is proving to be a strong firewall,” he said, “against the governor and the far-right Republicans’ attempts to roll back the positive steps we’ve taken.”