Police chose to end the pursuit, following a department policy to limit a practice that can endanger the public and turn deadly. The next evening, just 42 hours later and still free, Samm gunned down an acquaintance inside his Germantown apartment, detectives alleged in court documents.
Samm, 31, has been charged in the Dec. 23 slaying of Jahandar Rahman Darvish, 25. Samm is being held without bond.
“There’s no question it’s a tragedy. There’s also no question the police did the right thing calling off the chase,” said Geoffrey Alpert, a police pursuit expert at the University of South Carolina Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
He said the Montgomery County police policy, which generally limits pursuits to those wanted for serious crimes or suspected of driving drunk, mirrors those of departments around the country.
The chase and murder charge, together with a felony assault case out of Frederick County, have collected around Samm since late December. An attorney listed for him in Frederick County court records could not be reached for comment.
Detectives tied him to the slaying, they alleged in court records, through phone records, shell casings, Instagram posts and a rental car agreement. Authorities provided no motive in Darvish’s killing. But arrest records in the Frederick County assault case — in which Samm is accused of pointed a gun at his brother’s chest and threatened to kill him in front of their father — allege Samm had recently ingested “laced” drugs.
The homicide victim, Darvish, was a member of a prominent Washington-area family known for its automotive business and philanthropy.
“He would never hurt anyone,” his aunt, Tammy Darvish, said Monday. “He was such a good friend to his friends.”
Tammy Darvish said her nephew was a musical artist with a wide social media following. He was raised by Terri Darvish, who had no other children, according to Tammy Darvish.
“When it’s your only child, it just compounds the pain and suffering,” Tammy Darvish said. “She did everything in the world for her son. She dedicated her life to doing the best she could for him.”
Early the morning of Dec. 22, at 1:53 a.m., a Montgomery County police officer was operating a speed detector on Interstate 270 near Watkins Mill Road, according to court records. A Honda Accord clocked at 92 mph passed him, the documents state.
The officer caught up and pulled over the driver, got a license from the driver, and ran a warrant check. That’s when the West Virginia charge appeared. The officer walked back to the Honda and asked him to get out. He didn’t, according to the court records, and instead drove off.
The officer pursued him, but after a few minutes the pursuit was called off by a supervisor, according to court records.
Just before 6 p.m., on Dec. 23, police were called for a report of shots being fired in an apartment building along Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. Inside one of the units, they found Darvish “obviously deceased and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” investigators wrote in a charging affidavit filed in Montgomery County District Court.
Police found several spent .40-caliber shell casings.
Detectives spoke with a witness who reporting being inside the apartment during the shooting. This person said that before the shooter arriving, Darvish had been on the phone with him providing directions from his old apartment to his current apartment, according to the affidavit. The witness also said that before this man’s arrival, Darvish said the visitor might be known to the witness because of Instagram posts.
After the visitor arrived, he, Darvish and the witness hung out for 20 to 30 minutes, according to court records. The visitor and Darvish got into an argument, which led to the shooting, detectives allege.
Detectives went to Darvish’s old apartment and spoke with the current resident, who told them of a visitor who had activated their Ring video system late the afternoon of Dec. 23. The video showed a man wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood standing at the door for several minutes before taking out his cellphone and leaving. The resident never opened the door.
Detectives believe, based on phone records, that the man at the door was Samm, who had gone to the apartment to see Darvish, not knowing he had moved, and then called him to get directions to his new place, according to court records.
After the shooting, on Dec. 26, in Frederick County, Samm allegedly had an altercation with his brother and father. Police there charged him in that case with first-degree assault, and he was ordered to remain in jail without the option for release pending trial.
Montgomery detectives spoke with Samm’s father, who told them he and his son argued over a rental car, according to court documents. The rental car matched a description of the GMC SUV seen leaving the homicide scene, detectives said.
Detectives also learned that when the younger Samm spoke with Frederick authorities, he spoke of firing a gun recently in the city of Frederick to “protect himself,” according to court records. Detectives went to that scene and found shell casings that matched those found at the Montgomery County homicide scene.