A teenager from Maryland has been arrested and charged in connection with the carjacking of a candidate for the D.C. Council, D.C. police said Sunday.

The youth, a 17-year-old male from District Heights, was charged with robbery in connection with an incident in which a car was taken from Nate Fleming on Jan. 15 in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, according to police.

In the carjacking, police said, a robber approached, showed a pistol and got the victim’s car keys. The robber fled in Fleming’s car and another robber fled the scene in another vehicle, police said.

The 17-year-old was arrested Friday, and based on investigation by members of the police anti-carjacking task force, charged in the carjacking of the candidate, police said. Fleming has been running for an at-large seat.

Police said they are still investigating.

Carjackings have been occurring in the District at an increasing rate, and represent a major law enforcement problem.