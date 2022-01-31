In the carjacking, police said, a robber approached, showed a pistol and got the victim’s car keys. The robber fled in Fleming’s car and another robber fled the scene in another vehicle, police said.
The 17-year-old was arrested Friday, and based on investigation by members of the police anti-carjacking task force, charged in the carjacking of the candidate, police said. Fleming has been running for an at-large seat.
Police said they are still investigating.
Carjackings have been occurring in the District at an increasing rate, and represent a major law enforcement problem.