An affidavit filed in court said Merryman traveled from Kansas to Maryland and told law enforcement he was traveling to see the president over phone calls on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. The affidavit alleges that he said he was going to “cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation,” according to a release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.
In court on Monday, Merryman said he wanted to be released and “go home and hug my family.” Merryman was heard during the hearing interrupting the proceedings several times and at some points sounded emotional.
Kansas man who made Biden death threat said he was ‘coming for’ the president, Secret Service alleges
On Jan. 26, a Secret Service agent found no weapons on Merryman during a consent search in an interview with Merryman in Hagerstown, Md., the release said, but did find a loaded magazine with three bullets and a spotting scope.
The same day, Merryman called a Secret Service agent he spoke with in Kansas and threatened the agent, the U.S. attorney’s office alleges. According to the affidavit, he allegedly made additional threats online from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27 and called the White House switchboard on Jan. 27 and threatened Biden.
Merryman faces up to 10 years in federal prison, with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of five years.
An attorney was not yet listed for Merryman.
Merryman is not the only person to be charged in Maryland this month with threatening the president.
Another man, Ryan Matthew Conlon of Halethorpe, Md., is accused of sending messages to the FBI tip line that included threats to kill Biden and of a “bomb attack” at the White House, according to an affidavit filed by the FBI on Jan. 20 and unsealed Monday. He is also accused of sending messages related to threats to “blow up” the National Security Agency headquarters and shoot its employees. The threats were traced back to an iPhone and address allegedly belonging to Conlon, according to the affidavit.
Conlon was released under pretrial monitoring.
An attorney for Conlon could not be immediately reached for comment Monday evening.