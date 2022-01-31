EMS officials noticed a pattern among the calls suggesting they were fentanyl-related and notified community leaders, the Department of Behavioral Health and other agencies, he said.
City officials said they were investigating the deaths and the drug dealing that provided the fatal batches, reminding the public to call 911 in case of overdoses to prevent further fatalities. Officials asked residents to call the city for free doses of Narcan, a nasal spray designed to reverse overdose effects. They also advised people to call 911 if Narcan is used, so that medics can respond.
“Heroin, fentanyl, these mixes are very dangerous,” Donnelly said. “If you use that Narcan, call 911. Let us help. It may save your life.”
Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) thanked first responders for saving lives during “a mass casualty event.” Allen said the city not only has to ensure criminal accountability but also help to treat those with substance abuse issues.
Police leaders were joined Monday by Jarod A. Forget, Drug Enforcement Administration special agent in charge of the Washington division, and said they continue to investigate to try to determine the source of the latest batch of fentanyl and to target anyone who is arrested in the deaths with federal charges.
Officials said earlier in January that such a charge was filed in an overdose incident in the District.
“One death is too many. Any death stemming from fentanyl is a violent crime,” Forget said.
D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III echoed the sentiment, saying city investigators are working to arrest “the people responsible for putting this poison in the community.”
Contee said that officers have administered more than 1,800 doses of Narcan since 2019 and that police prioritize keeping fentanyl users alive.
“It’s a very small amount of fentanyl that can take a life,” he said. “At the end of the day, we are really trying to save lives here.”