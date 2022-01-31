“People are still worn out. There’s no doubt about it,” said Gabe Kelen, chair of the emergency medicine department at Johns Hopkins University. “Even though numbers are down and a little more doable, it doesn’t mean the crisis has passed. We are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for this particular surge.”
On Monday, Youngkin and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) sent a joint letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, requesting a limited waiver for rural and state-run facilities from the federal coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care staff. They argued that thousands of health-care workers could be fired for failure to comply with the requirement as rural and state hospitals face a staffing crisis.
Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares had said this month that they planned to challenge the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates. The vast majority of patients hospitalized throughout the omicron wave have been unvaccinated, public health experts stress.
The governors’ letter came the same day Youngkin traveled to Southwest Virginia, one of the least vaccinated parts of the state, to discuss vaccines at Highlands Fellowship Church in Abington. He spoke with community leaders about the impact of the coronavirus in the community and how to boost vaccination rates, spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said.
Julian Walker, a spokesman for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA), said hospitalizations in the state were below 2,900 as of Monday, down from a peak of more than 3,900, according to hospital data collected by VHHA.
“While we are still experiencing elevated hospitalizations compared to other peaks in the pandemic, at this point the numbers are at least cautiously encouraging that this surge may be approaching its crest,” he said. “It’s fair to say everyone is hopeful this trend will continue.”
Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospitals Association, said hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,400, about twice the current number.
“It’s quite remarkable how fast it went up, and it’s going down rapidly,” he said.
But Atlas cautioned that hospital staff are still extremely busy — in many cases, he said, as soon as a coronavirus patient goes home, the bed fills up behind them. The association has asked Hogan to extend his state of emergency, which is set to expire Friday.
“The strain on our system is greater than ever before,” Atlas said. “We’ve got a combination of an exhausted and depleted workforce and the pent-up demand from patients who have other conditions besides covid.”
Testing, public officials say, remains another key part of the pandemic strategy. Prince William Public Libraries will distribute at-home coronavirus tests Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. Central, Chinn Park, Haymarket Gainesville, Manassas City, Montclair and Potomac libraries will distribute kits those days from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., officials said.
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, unvaccinated Arlington County employees who do not have a medical or religious exemption will be put on unpaid leave. Employees still unvaccinated by Feb. 28 will be fired. The new policy removes the option for workers who do not want to get vaccinated to submit to weekly testing.
Last week, 174 of the county’s more than 3,000 employees, or about 5 percent, were unvaccinated, spokesman Ryan Hudson said. Under the new rules, employees with medical or religious exceptions must submit to twice-weekly PCR testing, paid for by the county, and wear N95 masks while on the job.
Richard Conigliaro, the president of the Arlington Police Beneficiary Association, said in an email Monday that Arlington officials had responded appropriately.
“Although the process has had stumbling blocks along the way,” he said, “I believe that the county has listened to our concerns and has been attempting to ensure officers stay healthy, while maintaining their employment in these times of diminishing staffing.”
Laura Vozzella and Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.