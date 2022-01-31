That’s whathappened at WETA and a handful of other public broadcasting affiliates. But it wasn’t “Downton Abbey” that got the hook. It was a decidedly more down-market show called “EastEnders.”
Two episodes of the half-hour British soap opera used to air every Saturday morning on WETA’s U.K. channel. In late November, a notice appeared onscreen that the broadcasts would end in December. And they did.
“We just feel like we’ve been stabbed in the back,” said Michael Gordon, a lawyer and “EastEnders” superfan who lives in Chevy Chase, Md. He’s miffed at WETA for not doing more to save the show and for not communicating adequately with its Washington-area supporters.
WETA says its hands were tied. The BBC, which has produced the show since 1985, decided it would no longer distribute old episodes in the United States.
“We were deeply unhappy with this news,” a WETA spokeswoman wrote in an email to me. She said WETA tried to find a solution — even offering to pay higher rates — but the BBC declined.
You can find recent episodes of “EastEnders” on the streaming service BritBox, but here’s the catch: More episodes air every week in Britain than in the United States. American fans were always falling further behind. The episodes broadcast on WETA were 13 years behind the current U.K. episodes of “EastEnders.”
“It doesn't help to say that BritBox is available,” Gordon said. “It's like watching a different show. We were 13 years behind. People would like to know what happened in those intervening years.”
For example, did Peggy Mitchell, brassy owner of the Queen Victoria pub, get elected to a spot on the local council? Did barmaid Ronnie Mitchell find out that the girl she thought was her niece is actually the daughter she’d been forced to give up years earlier by her abusive father, Archie?
“You get very emotionally involved with these characters and their families and this community,” said Judith Hallett, a retired classics professor who lives in Bethesda. “It’s like you’re losing human contact with this world there.”
In an email, a BBC spokeswoman wrote: “The ‘EastEnders’ episodes that have been carried by just a few public television stations in the U.S. are over 10 years behind current episodes playing out in the U.K., and it is no longer economically viable to provide episodes at this broadcast cadence. We are exploring new distribution models for the U.S. market. We are aware this is disappointing news for fans.”
I’ve never watched “EastEnders,” but it sure sounds like something I wouldn’t associate with the heady demographic who are rabid fans around here: lawyers, college professors and the like.
“It is a soap opera,” Gordon said. “It’s considered very low brow in Britain.”
What, then, is the appeal?
“I’m an Anglophile,” he said. “I like everything about Britain — and London in particular. I found the characters very interesting through the years. … You just would like to know what happened to those people.”
Hallett said that, like other British programs such as “Call the Midwife,” the show addresses serious issues — poverty, class, domestic violence, discrimination — in a way that American shows don’t.
“EastEnders” has a fraught history at WETA. The station tried to stop broadcasting it in 2006, but fans rose in protest. They did something else, too: Told that a year’s worth of “EastEnders” cost $25,000, they raised $50,000 and gave it to WETA. Ever since, many viewers — including Gordon — have been among the station’s financial donors.
Not anymore, Gordon said.
“It's not their fault, but I think they owed it to their fans and supporters to try to find us a solution.”
Gordon shared his ire with the British media. The tabloid Sun headlined its story “Shut it you lag!” That’s a Fleet Street eyewink that twists a rude “EastEnders” catchphrase — “Shut it you slag!” — into a comment on the 13-year delay in shows.
Gordon said he has found a way to watch old episodes of “EastEnders.” He doesn’t want me to provide details, since it’s akin to a form of Samizdat and he doesn’t want that pipeline severed.
There may be a larger soap opera playing out. In Britain, conservative lawmakers are trying to gut the BBC. Hallett wonders if more shows with thin profit margins will wind up on the chopping block — or if the BBC as we know it will cease to exist.
If that happens, a lot of U.S. viewers may need a pint of warm beer.
